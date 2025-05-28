Why CSR is good for business and also good for Calderdale

Since launching our Local Insight Summary Report this spring, something encouraging has happened. Local businesses have been in touch to say “This is great, really useful information” and then to ask “How can we get involved in making a difference?”

This is the power of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) done right. It’s not just a box to tick or a line in an annual report. Done with thought, it’s a meaningful way to invest in people, place, and purpose. In Calderdale, we have strong, creative and resilient communities who are kind by nature so it’s no surprise that in some form businesses have been doing some form of CSR whether they knew it or not, just because ‘it’s the right thing to do.’ These businesses have usually been around for a while and are successful, and they have known for a while that CSR is becoming more than a nice to have, it’s part of a smart business strategy.

At the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC), we’ve been proud to support businesses of all sizes on their CSR journey; whether that’s giving grants, supporting staff volunteering, or joining forces to tackle a local issue. For many businesses, it was educational, and a call to action.

I will share a secret with you, CSR isn’t just good for the community, it’s good for business. When businesses engage with their community, they boost their reputation, attract and retain staff, build trust with customers, and create stronger local connections. Employees want to work for companies that care. Clients want to buy from brands that give back. So it goes full circle when communities can thrive and local employers become meaningful and caring partners.

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC

Long gone are the days when CSR was just about signing a cheque and making a donation. The most impactful partnerships we see involve time, sharing skills, and teamwork. That could mean staff volunteering to support a local event, offering pro bono expertise to a charity, or sharing office space and resources with a charity. If you are at the beginning of your CSR journey, a good question to ask is “What can we offer to help and how can we do it together?” Whether you are a construction firm wanting to host sessions teaching DIY day, or an accountancy practice wanting to run financial literacy and budgeting sessions, or a marketing agency helping charities reach wider audiences, or event a team rolling up their sleeves for river clean-ups and community gardens.

CFFC can play a part in your CSR journey. As a trusted partner, we understand the needs on the ground and where you can make the biggest impact and how this links to your ambitions as a business. We help companies of all sizes turn good intentions into real impact. Whether you want to start a giving fund, support a particular cause, or build a long-term CSR strategy, we’re here to help.

We believe in building a better Calderdale, together. If your business wants to be part of that, then I’d love to talk to you.

To read the Local Insight Summary Report or explore CSR opportunities, visit [www.cffc.co.uk](http://www.cffc.co.uk).