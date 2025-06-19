B&M is opening its new Halifax store this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store on Horton Street has now shut and the new shop on Market Street – where Tesco used to be – opens at 8am on Saturday, June 21.

The high street favourite says the new store will be “a much bigger and better site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for B&M said the move follows feedback from regular shoppers that they wanted a bigger shop and more products to choose from.

The new B&M opens on Saturday

"The new store will be much bigger and better, with over 10,278sqft. of sales space, offering an even bigger selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health and beauty to toys, homeware, and DIY,” said the spokesperson.

“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.”

The new shop will be unveiled on Saturday by a team from St Augustine’s Centre.