Why is Halifax's B&M shut: High street favourite closes Halifax town centre store ahead of opening of 'bigger and better site'
The store on Horton Street has now shut and the new shop on Market Street – where Tesco used to be – opens at 8am on Saturday, June 21.
The high street favourite says the new store will be “a much bigger and better site”.
A spokesperson for B&M said the move follows feedback from regular shoppers that they wanted a bigger shop and more products to choose from.
"The new store will be much bigger and better, with over 10,278sqft. of sales space, offering an even bigger selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health and beauty to toys, homeware, and DIY,” said the spokesperson.
“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.”
The new shop will be unveiled on Saturday by a team from St Augustine’s Centre.