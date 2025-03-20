Why is the Commerical Inn shut: Sudden closure of popular Calderdale Wetherspoons pub 'until further notice' after staff taken ill
The Commercial Inn, in Sowerby Bridge town centre, shut this afternoon, with a notice going up to say the popular pub was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and “until further notice”.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said environmental health experts have been alerted.
The firm is hoping to reopen the pub on Sunday but that may change.
“A number of staff reported ill so it was decided to close the pub,” he said.
“A deep clean of the pub will take place.
“The environmental health team have been alerted to the situation.
“The pub will close for a few days and the aim is to reopen 8am on Sunday, but that might change.”