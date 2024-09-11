150th Huddersfield ‘Massed Bands’ concert on horizon!

Brighouse & Rastrick Band’s iconic ‘Massed Bands’ series of concerts reaches it’s amazing 150th landmark next month when a great celebration of these hugely popular events takes place on 26th October.

There can be no better venue than Huddersfield Town Hall to stage such stunning concerts where the magnificent setting allows for showcasing the colourful sight and sounds of such mass music making. Crowds have filled the hall for these concerts since 1946 and what more symbolic way could there be, next month, than to start in exactly the same way, on precisely the same date, with ‘Coronation March’ to set the scene for an exhilarating and memorable evening? Guest Band this time will be The Fairey Band, from Stockport, a very easy choice for the B & R management given Faireys have already appeared on a record 37 previous occasions, testimony to their popularity, talent and stability from 1947 onwards. Guest Conductor for the evening is Dr. David Thornton, now Director of Brass Band Studies at Royal Northern College of Music, and former Solo Euphonium with both bands. He then became Musical Director with ‘Brighouse’ where he made a huge impression on both colleagues and audiences so is a perfect fit for this unique anniversary. The programme on the night will dip into the countless programmes of glorious music from down the years but also bring pieces from current times to give the audience a feast of fine music performed by two great bands and tickets are already on sale from Kirklees Town Hall Box Office