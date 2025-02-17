30,000 people per year wouldn’t receive hospice care without gifts in Wills

New data from Hospice UK highlights the critical importance of legacy gifts in Wills in keeping our nation’s hospices going.

The research comes as Hospice UK brings together a coalition of 143 British hospices to celebrate them and encourage people to consider leaving a gift to their chosen hospice in their Will.

Although legacy giving is growing across the charity sector, legacy market share for hospices is declining. This means leaving a gift in your Will can literally change lives. Legacy donations fund the equivalent of hospice care for 30,000 people per year, or 6,000 hospice nurses every year. There’s an urgent need to futureproof this vital source of income, while also empowering people to make their legacy count.

Recognising the invaluable contribution of hospices across the country, 71% of the UK believe hospices deserve greater support. However, against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, 50% of the public feel they currently can’t afford to donate to charity. Leaving a gift in a Will offers an affordable and lasting solution.

The 'This is Hospice Care' campaign showcases the breadth of hospice care

Despite over a third of the public (37%) saying that they’d like to donate to their local hospice in the future, only 27% have considered gifting to a charity in their Will.

In response, Hospice UK has brought together a collation of 143 British hospices to launch a national campaign to celebrate all that hospices do and to encourage the nation to support them through leaving a gift in their Will.

The demand for hospice care is on the rise. Today, as many as 90% of people who die in the UK could benefit from receiving palliative care1. And by 2040, around 130,000 more people in the UK will die each year than in 20232. Now, more than ever, securing the future of hospices is crucial, to ensure they can continue providing the life-affirming care that so many rely on.

At the campaign’s heart is a powerful collection of real-life stories that challenge misconceptions about hospices, showing the breadth of care and support they provide and highlighting their place at the heart of local communities. From caring for people at the end of their lives, to supporting loved ones, to planning weddings, birthday parties, and pet visits, hospices help create cherished moments and bring comfort to all who need their support.

The campaign shows how hospice care relies on the generosity of people leaving a gift in their Will to their local hospice, to ensure that support is available for everyone who needs it, both now and in the future.

Catherine Bosworth, Director of Income Generation and Grants at Hospice UK, says: "Hospices support people at the most vulnerable time of their lives, easing the physical and emotional pain of death and dying, letting people focus on living right until the end. They provide choice, dignity, and help families create lasting memories.

"They make life’s most difficult moments less scary – but they can only do this with enough funding. While the injection of government funds has provided much-needed support for the sector, hospices rely on gifts in Wills to continue offering the exceptional care people need. Leaving a gift in your Will is a powerful and heartfelt way to recognise your chosen hospice for all that they do."

Jo Brand, Comedian who supports the UK’s local hospices, says: "My lovely brother Bill died at St Michael’s Hospice in 2021, and it proved to be a welcome sanctuary for us as a family at the end of his life. I’m so grateful for the kindness and care shown to us by the hospice staff and that’s why I’m delighted to be supporting such an important cause.

"Legacy gifts, no matter how small, make a huge difference – so I’d encourage you all to consider supporting your chosen hospice."

Hospice UK is encouraging people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to support hospice care. Even a small legacy donation can make a significant difference in ensuring exceptional end-of-life support is delivered to those who need it most.

Visit thisishospicecare.org.uk