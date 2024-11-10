38th Diwali Celebration by Northern Tamil Association

On the 9th of November 2024, the Northern Tamil Association (NTA) hosted its 38th Diwali Celebration at Wythenshawe Forum Hall in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event brought together the local Tamil community from across the North of England to honour this auspicious festival. Often referred to as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, making it a perfect occasion for people to come together and embrace their culture and heritage.

The event showcased the rich tapestry of Tamil culture, featuring Indian dance performances such as Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance that tells stories through intricate movements and gestures. Dance troupes, formed by individuals from various counties, showcased their talent and provided a glimpse into the artistic traditions of Tamil Nadu. Other traditional arts, such as Kalari—an ancient Indian martial art—were also performed live. This emphasis on cultural heritage is central to the Northern Tamil Association mission, which aims to preserve and promote Tamil language, arts, and community spirit in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NTA fosters the importance of cultural understanding and inclusivity. While Tamil heritage lies at the heart of the association, NTA warmly opens its doors to people from various backgrounds. The Diwali event was a beautiful reflection of this spirit, with attendees not only from the Tamil community but from many other cultures as well. This diversity among participants added a unique vibrancy to the celebration, highlighting the beauty of unity in cultural exchange.

Tribal dance

Food and music have no language, and together they beautifully unified everyone in a joyous celebration that lasted over six hours. The air was filled with the aroma of rich curries and sweet treats like gulab jamun, enhancing the festive spirit even more. The atmosphere at Wythenshawe Forum was alive with laughter, joy, and the voices of over 600 attendees, creating a vibrant hum of community and connection. Families gathered to share in the festivities, while the hall’s thoughtful decorations captured the true essence of Diwali and Tamil culture

Judges are also present annually to recognize individuals for their dedication and hard work, awarding prizes for their efforts. Feedback from attendees is overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the opportunity to learn about Tamil traditions and participate in the celebration.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated committee works year-round to promote Tamil heritage and charitable initiatives, encouraging everyone to embrace and enjoy this rich culture. Additionally, the association offers support to those who wish to learn more about Tamil traditions and values.

Chief Guests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diwali dance on saving animals

1. Dr. M. Venkatachalam IFS, Consul General of India Birmingham

2. Thiru. Muhammad Faisal, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, London

Judges

1. Dr Jai Shankar

2. Ms. Rithika Ravishankar

3. Dr. Ajith Kartha