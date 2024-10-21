A Celebration of Brass and Voices at Halifax Minster!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This coming Saturday (26 October), Halifax Choral Society presents a powerful, rich and stirring programme of music for brass, organ and voice by two of the country’s leading composers.

Music Director Anthony Gray has chosen several thrilling and dramatic pieces to showcase the sensational acoustics of Halifax Minster. Anthony says: ‘“This is also a special opportunity to hear from the composer himself, prior to the performance. In the pre-concert talk, Niki Zohdi will ask Philip about his influences and his particular interest in brass, as well as telling us more about the pieces we will be performing.”

Brass band music holds a special place in Yorkshire’s cultural and social identity, linked to industrial heritage, tradition and musical excellence. Philip Wilby is a specialist in brass and has long been associated with music in and around Yorkshire, and with Halifax Minster, where his wife Wendy was the first female Vicar in 2002 – 2006 and he was musical director. The concert includes John Rutter’s ever-popular Gloria paired with The Winchester Te Deum, featuring brass, percussion and organ, The Minster’s magnificent organ will be played by Darius Battiwalla.

The concert will begin at 6.30pm, with the pre-concert talk at 6pm. Tickets (£17); are available from halifaxchoral.org or from the Minster shop. This will be a family occasion, with under 18s admitted free.

Halifax Choral Society is a group of around 70 singers who come together to make music and have fun. The society aims to achieve high standards; singers come from diverse backgrounds and have varying levels of experience so rehearsals focus on getting the best collective sound and paying detailed attention to the meaning of the music.

The society works with high quality professionals and are supported by a talented group of young choral scholars.

Visit halifaxchoral.org for more information