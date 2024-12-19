A-SAFE rallies employees and local community to bring Christmas cheer to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Forget Me Not Hospice visits A-SAFE headquarters in Elland.

A-SAFE, a global manufacturing leader based in Elland, continued its Christmas giving tradition by organising a fundraising activity. This year, it rallied its workforce and local community to support the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield. Building on its long-standing commitment to local causes, A-SAFE has once again shown how its dedication to protection extends far beyond the factory floor to support local charities offering an above-and-beyond service to the community.

While the festive period brings joy to many, it is also important to take time to support those in need who may be facing difficult circumstances. A-SAFE continued its tradition of Christmas generosity, uniting employees, customers and local businesses for a fundraising drive benefiting Huddersfield’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The Elland-based company placed a festive Christmas tree in their lobby that served as a donation point for selection boxes destined for children at the Forget Me Not Hospice. Through the combined generosity of the A-SAFE workforce, Tesco West Vale's contribution of 40 selection boxes, and kind gifts from visitors and local businesses, the initiative culminated in the presentation of 193 selection boxes and an additional £500 donation by A-SAFE to Forget Me Not representatives last Tuesday at the manufacturer’s headquarters. Donations did not stop there, though. After the event ended, an additional £150 were raised to bring the total to £650 by the end of the day.

A-SAFE co-CEO James Smith emphasised his company’s commitment to local charitable causes: “While most of us look forward to the festive season, it's also a time to think about those who need our support the most. Being an active member of our community is a key part of what we do and who we are. Collaborating with Forget Me Not is very special for us. The amazing work they do for local children and families facing unimaginable challenges inspires us all to do what we can to help. Together, I hope we can make them smile this Christmas.”

Forget Me Not is a children’s hospice that provides extended care and assistance to children with life-shortening conditions and their families. Based in Huddersfield, the hospice opened its doors in 2012 after its homonymous foundation raised enough funds for its construction. The hospice relies on donations from the community to carry out its fantastic work, and it’s thanks to fundraising efforts from businesses like A-SAFE that it can continue to help hundreds of children and families in need every year.

Alex Chanteleau, Senior Fundraiser at Forget Me Not, said: "We're extremely grateful to A-SAFE for their donations and support over the years. Their donations of £650 and 193 selection boxes will help to make sure Christmas is a special time for the children in our care, and their families. Donations like this are especially important and appreciated right now, as we are facing times of financial hardship and an uncertain future."

A-SAFE and its employees regularly take part in fundraising activities for local charities, having already contributed to activities supporting Overgate Hospice and the Yorkshire Cancer Trust this year.

“Our community has supported A-SAFE throughout our 40-year journey," Smith added. "It's not just our responsibility but our privilege to give back. Together, initiatives like these remind us of the importance of unity and generosity, especially during Christmas.”