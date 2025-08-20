A very special Garden Party for the HBTS

Jenny Dennison White, a new member of the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society organised a wonderful Garden Party for us on Sunday the 17th of August. Delicious refreshments were combined with games, plant sales and a raffle to entertain us. Altogether we agreed an unforgettable afternoon!

Members new and old discussed our recent events, especially the visit from our friends from St Pol at the end of May. The game of quoits was especially competitive!

The event as whole raised £168. The money will be used to entertain our friends from Warstein when they visit Hebden Bridge in in the first week of June in 2026.

New members for the HBTS are always welcome. Anyone who is interested please contact Jane Jackson (details below).

Enjoying the sunshine

Contact:

Jane Jackson: Secretary/Communications Officer, HBTS: [email protected] ; 01422 886 127; 07770 657 496).

http://www.hebdenbridgetwinning.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/Hebden-Bridge-Twinning-Society/