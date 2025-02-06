After 75 years Brighouse Rest Centre relaunched as the Park Row Centre

Post war Brighouse undoubtedly faced many challenges and it was against this backdrop that the Brighouse Rest Centre was established.

Opening its doors in 1950, its primary aim was “to promote and assist the general good of the elderly in Brighouse” in “providing facilities for physical and mental recreation, developing physical improvement, furthering health, relieving poverty, distress or sickness”.

Of course, the world is a very different place today. While many of the challenges faced by the older members of society during the 1950s have been addressed, today’s seniors face new concerns over the cost of living, increasing energy prices, loneliness and coming to terms with the digital age, to name just a few.

To reflect these changes, Brighouse Rest Centre, the highly regarded community facility for the over 60s conveniently located in the town centre, is embracing a new chapter in its history with a fresh name and updated vision. Renamed the Park Row Centre, this transformation aims to reflect a modern, more inclusive and vibrant space for seniors.

Originally established as a drop-in centre for the over-60s, the Centre has long been a warm and welcoming space where visitors can enjoy everything from a hot drink, a light meal to a full breakfast and three-course lunch.

Adopting the Park Row Centre is more than just a change in name. It represents a commitment on the part of the trustees to ensure the Centre remains relevant in today's world while staying true to its heritage. With a focus on being a welcoming space for all seniors in the community, the Centre will continue to serve a wide range of snacks and hot meals.

"Our aim is to preserve the spirit of the Centre while making it more accessible to the over 60s," a trustee explained. "We want the Park Row Centre to be seen as a modern, inclusive space - a place where visitors can come together to enjoy good food, friendly faces, meet new people and benefit from a sense of belonging."

The Centre’s makeover includes updates to its decor and facilities, ensuring it remains a warm and inviting place to meet and relax. While the changes reflect a nod to the future, the legacy of the Centre as a cornerstone of the community remains at its heart.

The Park Row Centre is set to officially launch on February 14 from 10am. This will be marked by a special Coffee & Cake event to celebrate the transition. Local Seniors are encouraged to visit, see the updates, and enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea) and cakes in the newly revitalised space.

In a world where community spaces are more important than ever, the Park Row Centre promises to be a place that fosters connections, and keeps the spirit of Brighouse alive and thriving.