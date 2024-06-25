Air Quality Under Threat in Sowerby Bridge from Incinerator Proposal

Residents of Calderdale are to be given an additional chance to speak out against the proposed new waste incinerator at Sowerby Bridge, amid fears that it poses a pollution risk.

Local residents will still have the opportunity to comment on a new application to Calderdale Council for an environmental permit to run a waste incinerator in Sowerby Bridge. This news emerged after pressure from local residents and Benbow Group campaigners for additional information on the site to be published - and for residents to then be given a further chance to express their views. Calderdale Council has now requested a variety of information from the applicants, including a Health Impact Assessment (to show any potential links between pollutants emitted and subsequent health effects that may arise). When all information is received and published, residents will have 21 days to submit their thoughts. After meeting representatives of the Benbow group at the site in Sowerby Bridge, Green Party General Election candidate for Halifax, Martin Hey, said: "I welcome the council's decision to allow residents a further opportunity to make their voices heard. It remains disappointing that campaigners are having to fight off another environmental permit application when the previous one was rejected by the Government Inspector." "With the incinerator and its chimney nestling amongst trees in a steep sided valley, it seems likely that in some weather conditions, airborne pollution will drift down into Sowerby Bridge on the prevailing wind and affect the waters of the River Ryburn. This appears unwise to say the least. I would ask all concerned residents to make their thoughts known to the council when the consultation reopens."