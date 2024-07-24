Aldi shows support for local ParalympicGB athlete Hannah Cockroft
Shoppers at the Crossley Retail Park store in Halifax will notice Hannah featuring on screens throughout the store from this week alongside messages of good luck from the supermarket.
Hannah has also received backing from Aldi in the build up to the Games, with the supermarket providing funding and monthly food vouchers to athletes as the official supermarket partner of ParalympicsGB.
Jenny Seymour, Commercial Director at ParalympicsGB, said: “Aldi has been a fantastic partner and supporter of our ParalympicsGB athletes over the past couple of years and their support in the build up to the Games won’t go unnoticed by Hannah.
“This partnership helps to support our Paralympic athletes and enables them to inspire future generations in the local community with their passion for sport and wellbeing.”
Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is not long now until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our GB athletes will no doubt be going for gold and we’re behind them all the way. As the official supermarket partner, we wish Hannah the best of luck.” Aldi recently launched a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs up and down the country. Ten winning sports groups will be selected by Aldi and several athletes to receive a Sports Bursary which includes a coaching session led by a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete, a £1,500 cash prize and Aldi vouchers.
