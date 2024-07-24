Aldi shows support for local ParalympicGB athlete Hannah Cockroft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is showing its support for local ParalympicsGB athlete Hannah Cockroft ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Shoppers at the Crossley Retail Park store in Halifax will notice Hannah featuring on screens throughout the store from this week alongside messages of good luck from the supermarket.

Hannah has also received backing from Aldi in the build up to the Games, with the supermarket providing funding and monthly food vouchers to athletes as the official supermarket partner of ParalympicsGB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Seymour, Commercial Director at ParalympicsGB, said: “Aldi has been a fantastic partner and supporter of our ParalympicsGB athletes over the past couple of years and their support in the build up to the Games won’t go unnoticed by Hannah.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB

“This partnership helps to support our Paralympic athletes and enables them to inspire future generations in the local community with their passion for sport and wellbeing.”