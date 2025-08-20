Answering God’s Call - A Farewell and Thanksgiving for Father Riy

Members of Halifax’s Ukrainian Catholic community gathered with Father Yaroslav Riy for his final Mass in Halifax before his retirement and return to Ukraine.

The Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated his ministry and devoted service to the Ukrainian community across Calderdale. For the past 13 years, Father Riy has faithfully served as parish priest for Bradford, Calderdale, Huddersfield, Leeds, and the surrounding areas.

Ordained just as the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church emerged from years of persecution under Soviet rule, Father Riy has dedicated 36 years to priestly ministry. Although he initially resisted a village priest’s invitation to the priesthood, life experience and military service later helped him discern God’s call. In time, he returned to that same priest to pursue his vocation.

The Halifax congregation also joined him for a farewell Mass and meal in Bradford at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity and Our Lady of Pochaiv. This special occasion brought together clergy from both the Ukrainian Catholic and Orthodox traditions across the UK. The service of thanksgiving and blessing was presided over by Bishop Michael of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who travelled from Canada to take part.

Following the service, the Association of Ukrainian Women organised a farewell meal filled with heartfelt stories of Father Riy’s generosity and his tireless support for the community. He was presented with gifts and mementos of his years in the UK. Especially moving was a handmade card created by Ukrainian schoolchildren he had taught at Saturday school.

Bohdan Kurylak, Chair of Trustees of the Holy Protection Committee in Halifax said, “Father Riy has served our community with dedication and loyalty for many years. He cared deeply for our older first generation and was present with us in times of both sadness and joy. He celebrated important feasts such as Christmas and Easter and other feasts alongside us. We will all miss him as we thank him, bid him farewell, and wish him many blessings. He deserves a well-earned rest, but we know he will continue to minister to those in need in Ukraine.”

Father Riy will return to Ukraine at the end of the month. His final public service in Halifax will be on Saturday, 23rd August, when the Ukrainian community gathers at Halifax Minster at 1pm to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.