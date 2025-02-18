Apprenticeship Success Runs in the Family at Harron Homes

A father and son duo are proving the value of apprenticeships as a route into the construction industry at Harron Homes’ Highfield Manor development in Fixby, West Yorkshire. This National Apprenticeship Week (10th-16th February), Connor Simpson is following in the footsteps of his father, Daniel Simpson, and encouraging others to consider an apprenticeship as a direct pathway to a successful career.

Connor, now in the second year of his joinery apprenticeship at Leeds College of Building, will soon qualify as a joiner before he begins working towards his Level 3 qualification. Spending four days a week on-site and attending college every Tuesday from 9 am to 6 pm, he finds that balancing practical experience with structured learning enhances his skills and confidence.

“Starting out, I knew the bare minimum, but now I feel much more confident in what I’m doing. I can take on a lot of tasks independently, though I still appreciate having oversight,” says Connor. “The second year has been much more enjoyable because I feel more accomplished and involved in the work.”

What makes Connor’s journey unique is that he works closely with his father, Daniel, a Site Carpenter at Highfield Manor, who also started his career through an apprenticeship over a decade ago.

SGB-29588 (L-R) Harron Homes Site Manager Paul Wood, Apprentice Connor Simpson and Site Carpenter Daniel SimpsonSGB-29588 (L-R) Harron Homes Site Manager Paul Wood, Apprentice Connor Simpson and Site Carpenter Daniel Simpson
“We’re together almost all day, every day, and I’m constantly learning from him,” Connor explains. “Having that experience on-site really helps reinforce what I learn at college. Seeing how my dad built his career this way gives me confidence that I’m on the right path.”

Lee Kirkland, Construction Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, commented: “Connor and Daniel’s story is a fantastic example of the long-term value of apprenticeships. It’s great to see skills being passed down through generations, proving that apprenticeships provide a strong foundation for lifelong careers in construction.”

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week focuses on ‘Skills for Life,’ celebrating how apprenticeships equip individuals with crucial knowledge and expertise while helping businesses develop a skilled workforce.

Connor adds: “I’m really glad I chose this route – I’m gaining valuable skills and on-site experience, and I’m being paid for my time and effort. Having my dad as a mentor has made it even better, and I’d 100% recommend anyone considering an apprenticeship to give it a go!”

For more information on careers at Harron Homes and to explore opportunities, please visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/careers/.

