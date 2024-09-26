Après Ski Event Raises £19k for Project Youth Cancer’s Christmas Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Project Youth Cancer’s Après Ski Event was a resounding success, raising an incredible £19,000 for the charity’s Project Christmas Appeal. Held at The Arches Dean Clough Mills Halifax, the event brought the festive spirit to Halifax early, with all proceeds going towards providing a special Christmas gift for teen and young adult cancer patients who will be spending this Christmas in hospital.

The event, themed around the cool vibes of Aspen’s après ski scene, was made possible by generous headline sponsorship from Sovereign Wealth Cleckheaton and Fitton & Co Accountants.

Attendees were treated to a night of entertainment, led by world-renowned saxophonist Ellie Sax, who has performed at some of the most exclusive events worldwide. Her electric performance, paired with beats from Laser Boy Wonder, set the stage for a night to remember.

The evening, hosted by MC Paul Simpson, kicked off with a Snowball and Sparkling Fizz Reception, followed by games and entertainment throughout the night. Guests also enjoyed a two-course festive feast with all the trimmings.

Thanks to the tremendous support from sponsors and guests, the funds raised will help deliver magical moments to young people facing cancer this Christmas. In addition to emotional support, Project Christmas ensures that all young people with cancer, aged between 13 and 24, who are spending the festive season in hospitals will receive a special present to open on Christmas Day.

The nationwide campaign aims to spread cheer to those forced to spend the holidays away from family and loved ones. Each gift is lovingly wrapped by volunteers and delivered to around 600 young people at 43 hospital units across the UK and Ireland. Last year, the number of young people with cancer in hospitals at Christmas jumped from previous numbers of under 500, and despite hopes that the number of young people in hospital won’t be as high this year, the charity is expecting and preparing to meet similar needs.

Project Youth Cancer, formerly known as The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, has been supporting young people, through treatment and beyond, for over 28 years.

The charity offers a range of therapies, both remotely and face-to-face, designed to help young people feel supported during and after treatment. In addition to emotional and practical support, Project Youth Cancer also funds medical and social research into cancers that specifically affect young people.

Their unique blend of services helps young patients feel less isolated, less overwhelmed, and empowered to have brave conversations about their experiences.

Pam Thornes, spokesperson for Project Youth Cancer, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and spirit of our community. Raising £19,000 means we can continue to make a real difference in the lives of young people battling cancer this Christmas, showing them they are cherished during what can be a difficult time.”

With a mission to change the way young people experience cancer, Project Youth Cancer remains committed to supporting young patients through their journey and beyond.

For more information or to get involved in Project Christmas, please visit https://projectyouthcancer.org/.