babyballet® Halifax welcomes 2025 with new classes across the region

As the festive season brings joy and anticipation, babyballet® Halifax is excited to announce the launch of new classes in January 2025, marking a significant expansion into new locations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the theme "New Year, New Classes," the program will offer engaging and imaginative dance classes designed to inspire children and families across the area.

Miss Becky, owner of babyballet® Halifax, expressed her enthusiasm for this expansion: “It’s a fantastic way to begin 2025. We are delighted to welcome new and returning families to our extended timetable and bring the babyballet® experience to even more communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in January, classes will be held at the following locations: Boothtown on Mondays, Northowram on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Elland on Thursdays and Saturdays, Sowerby Bridge on Thursdays and Saturdays, Hipperholme on Fridays, Halifax Town Centre on Saturdays and Mytholmroyd on Fridays.

Miss Juliette

The classes will follow the full babyballet® syllabus, with classes ranging from six months to six years. These wonderful classes will be taught by Miss Juliette, Miss Abi S, Miss Abi J and Miss Alaina.

The babyballet® program focuses on developing coordination, confidence, and creativity in a nurturing and inclusive environment. The new locations reflect a commitment to bringing the joy of dance to more families in Halifax and beyond.

babyballet® was founded in Halifax in 2005 by Greetland born, Claire O’Connor. babyballet® now runs classes world-wide across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 marks babyballet’s 20th anniversary year and Miss Becky who runs the classes locally, can’t wait to welcome more children to the dance classes. Start 2025 with a step in the right direction—join us at babyballet® Halifax and let your little ones discover the joy of dance!

For more information and to reserve a place, visit www.babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/halifax/ or contact us at [email protected] or 07983564319.