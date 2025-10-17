Become a volunteer Driver Mate with Overgate Hospice!

Overgate Hospice is currently welcoming passionate and motivated individuals to join their team as volunteer Drivers Mates.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This hands-on role is vital to the smooth operation of Overgate’s furniture services and plays a direct part in supporting the Hospice’s essential work across the Calderdale community. x8g3qyt

A Drivers Mate works alongside the Van Driver to load, unload, and transport donated furniture, providing friendly and professional service while engaging with customers and supporters. These volunteers contribute significantly to the success of the Hospice’s retail stores in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge, ensuring donated goods are handled with care and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to physical support, a Drivers Mates help promote Retail Gift Aid, increasing the value of donations to help fund specialist care. No previous experience is required. Full training including manual handling techniques and health and safety procedures is provided. A compassionate attitude, willingness to learn, and desire to make a meaningful difference are what matter most and everything else is an added bonus!

Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice is also looking for volunteer Day Hospice Drivers who play a crucial role in enabling patients to safely and comfortably attend the Day Hospice. These volunteers help those living with life-limiting illnesses stay connected to the care, support, and companionship offered by Overgate’s expert team.

This role is ideal for individuals who enjoy driving, meeting new people, and want to give back to the local community. Reliability, kindness, and empathy are essential qualities for this position.

Simon Thornton’s Volunteering Journey – A Story of Love and Legacy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Thornton’s journey with Overgate began over two years ago, when his sister Lucy started attending the Day Hospice. The support Lucy and her husband received allowed them to find balance, comfort, and precious time together during her illness.

Overgate Hospice

At Lucy’s encouragement, Simon began volunteering as a Day Hospice Driver—a role he continues to fulfil today, in her memory.

“The best part,” Simon shares, “is meeting so many wonderful people who have all been supported by Overgate. Watching friendships blossom on the journeys and building my own relationships with patients has been truly special.”

For many, the Day Hospice provides a lifeline—offering social connection and a break from isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Picking people up and keeping them connected to Overgate is a simple but powerful way to help,” Simon adds.

Overgate Hospice

In July, Simon took his commitment a step further, shaving his head and beard to raise nearly £500 in Lucy’s memory—further supporting the Hospice that had meant so much to them both.

“Volunteering at Overgate has been an incredible journey and a way to honour Lucy while supporting others when they need it most.”

Feeling Inspired? Come Along to the Open Afternoon

Overgate Hospice invites anyone interested in volunteering, to attend their Open Afternoon on Saturday 18th October, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Overgate Day Hospice in Elland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This welcoming event offers a chance to meet the friendly team, ask questions, and discover how to get involved.

For those unable to attend but still interested in learning more, please contact Overgate Hospice on 01422 387145 or email [email protected]