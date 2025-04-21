Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To be alive beneath the blossoms...and divinity all around It is a magical place to dance and celebrate spring. This is not in Japan …but right in Yorkshire in Braford at the Bolling Hall musem gardens- the blossoming Cherry blossom trees are indeed a such magnificent sight to behold . Shantha Rao from Annapurna Indian Dance celebrating Earth Day.

