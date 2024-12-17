Birchencliffe Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for local resident with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Birchencliffe Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to resident, Laura Knox as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Shirley Wardroper nominated Laura for the competition saying: “Laura has had a hard few years looking after her severely autistic son on her own, as a result of this, it means she cannot see family on Xmas day and has to remain at home alone with him. Despite the difficulties, Laura has tried hard and has managed to get herself a small paid job helping children with special needs during the time that her son is with his carers during the week.

“She also helps the community by distributing food to people in need, collecting from the food bank herself. Her son loves looking out of the window and it would be nice for him to look at the reindeer and make Laura smile on Christmas day. Laura has worked very hard to gain qualifications in teaching children with autism. She cannot live a normal life as we do, yet she remains positive and always ready with a smile to help others so I feel she deserves this prize if only to bring a little happiness to just one day. “

Laura Knox with her light up reindeer from Birchencliffe Garden Centre

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”

