Bradford Cathedral begins the Season of Lent with Liturgy of Ash Wednesday service

The season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday on March 5, and will include a special service and the start of a weekly Lent Course.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday – March 5. Bradford Cathedral will be marking this with the Liturgy of Ash Wednesday, a service of Choral Eucharist with the Imposition of Ashes at 7pm. This is in addition to the two regular said services on the Wednesday morning at 8:15am and 10:15am. All are welcome at these services.

Lent Course

Bradford Cathedral will also be running the Living Hope course this Lent, beginning Wednesday, March 12 and meeting every Wednesday in Lent at 7pm. Copies of the accompanying booklet will be available for those attending the course. If you would like to take part in the course, please let one of the clergy team know or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Cathedral's Head Verger Sam Fletcher ashes a member of the congregation.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, says: “We would be delighted to invite you to join us in drawing closer to Jesus and each other this season. You will be sure of a generous and warm welcome.”

Special events this Lent include the World Day of Prayer service on Friday, March 7 at 2pm, and a retreat morning with Bishop Toby on Saturday, March 8 at 10am.

The Cathedral’s regular pattern of worship on Sundays comprises a 8am Holy Communion from the Book of Common Prayer, a 10:30am Choral Eucharist, and a 3:30pm Choral Evensong.

Other opportunities to gather for prayer include Morning and Evening Prayer online at 9am and 5:30pm, Midday Prayer at 12noon, Choral Evensong on Mondays and Tuesdays at 5:30pm, and services of Holy Communion on Wednesdays at 8:15am and 10:15am. For further details, please see the Bradford Cathedral website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Cathedral will also be holding services and events during Holy Week, which follows the season of Lent, with more information on these to follow.

For more information about the season of Lent please visit bradfordcathedral.org.uk/lent.