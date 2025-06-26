Brighouse Third Age Group - June walk - Thursday 19th June

Our June walk was a circular one from Shibden Park and 16 members started.

We started the walk by climbing out of Shibden Park onto Leeds Road, from there we took a flight of steps up to Northowram, we then took a break by the 2 cricket clubs, before continuing on to Coley, passing the Church and Coley Hall we passed through Priestley Green and Norwood Green before working our way back to the park via Hipperholme.