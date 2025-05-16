Brighouse Third Age Group May walk
Thursday 15th May, 20 members took part on a walk around Harden (including the Goit Stock Waterfall).
The day was mainly overcast, but good for walking. The start was through woodland leading to The Goit Stock Waterfall, still a good amount of water passing over even after this long dry spell.
We stopped near the Hewenden Viaduct for our picnic lunch before making our way back along country lanes - passing farmland.
The walk was led by Jean Pickersgill, thanks to Jean for organising and leading this lovely day out in the Spring countryside.