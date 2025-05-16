Brighouse Third Age Group May walk

An old Mill

Thursday 15th May, 20 members took part on a walk around Harden (including the Goit Stock Waterfall).

The day was mainly overcast, but good for walking. The start was through woodland leading to The Goit Stock Waterfall, still a good amount of water passing over even after this long dry spell.

We stopped near the Hewenden Viaduct for our picnic lunch before making our way back along country lanes - passing farmland.

The walk was led by Jean Pickersgill, thanks to Jean for organising and leading this lovely day out in the Spring countryside.