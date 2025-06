Walking along a woodland path in under blue skies

Our November walk on Thursday 19th was around the Bingley St.Ives Estate

16 Members took part on this 5 mile walk around the St.Ives Estate, on a very cold day under blue skies.

The walk was mainly on woodland paths which were frozen but not icy, so firm to walk along. The views in places were specatular showing this area of West Yorkshire at its winters best.....

Many thanks to Bill Robertson for organising and leading this lovely winters walk.