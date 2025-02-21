Brighouse Third Age Group walk

By Mike Halliwell
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
Thursday 20th February - 28 Members took part on a walk taking in part of the Rochdale Canal between Smithy Bridge and Littleborough and then around Hollingworth Lake.

The weather (unfortunately) was as predicted by the weather forecasts after noon - showery with some heavy - so although a picnic lunch was planned it was not taken due to the rain. Not a nice day overhead but enjoyed nonetheless thanks to the good company.

The walk was led by Mike Halliwell who apologises for not arranging better conditions.

