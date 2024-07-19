Brighouse Third Age Walking Group

By Mike Halliwell
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Walking Groups July walk - Wyke to Brighouse (via Judy Woods, Norwood Green and Lightcliffe)

Thursday 18th July - 16 members enjoyed our July walk which started by taking the X63 Bus from Brighouse to High Fearnley, Wyke.

From there we made our way into Judy Woods, with some lovely views along the way, walking through the woods we came out on Station Road, Norwood Green from there we walked through the Village and woodland, coming out on Rookes Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We then crossed Whitehall Road and went along the track to Botton Hall and up to Lightcliffe, where we had our picnic lunch in the grounds of the Old Church.

This months group at Bottom HallThis months group at Bottom Hall
This months group at Bottom Hall

After lunch we walked past the Lightcliffe Cricket Club, the new Pavilion looks amazing, then walking along Coach Road into Hove Edge and back into Brighouse.

This walk was organised and led by Helena and Paul Somerville, thanks to them for an enjoyable walk.

Related topics:BrighouseStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice