Brighouse Third Age Walking Group
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thursday 18th July - 16 members enjoyed our July walk which started by taking the X63 Bus from Brighouse to High Fearnley, Wyke.
From there we made our way into Judy Woods, with some lovely views along the way, walking through the woods we came out on Station Road, Norwood Green from there we walked through the Village and woodland, coming out on Rookes Lane.
We then crossed Whitehall Road and went along the track to Botton Hall and up to Lightcliffe, where we had our picnic lunch in the grounds of the Old Church.
After lunch we walked past the Lightcliffe Cricket Club, the new Pavilion looks amazing, then walking along Coach Road into Hove Edge and back into Brighouse.
This walk was organised and led by Helena and Paul Somerville, thanks to them for an enjoyable walk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.