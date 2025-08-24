Brighouse Third Age Walking Group

On Thursday 21st August 18 members had a walk starting at Baitings reservoir.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there we walked along Rochdale road towards Ripponden before taking a footpath into the valley which came out on the edge of Ryburn Reservoir.

Crossing the dam wall we made our way through woodland and up onto the hillside, giving lovely views of the area, before arriving back at Baitings, where we had our lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then walked on to look at the exposed old bridge before heading back to the car park and home.

The walk was led by Mike Haliwell but thanks also to Helen and Paul Somerville for their help in checking out the area for the walk.