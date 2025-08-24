Brighouse Third Age Walking Group

By Mike Halliwell
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
On Thursday 21st August 18 members had a walk starting at Baitings reservoir.

From there we walked along Rochdale road towards Ripponden before taking a footpath into the valley which came out on the edge of Ryburn Reservoir.

Crossing the dam wall we made our way through woodland and up onto the hillside, giving lovely views of the area, before arriving back at Baitings, where we had our lunch.

We then walked on to look at the exposed old bridge before heading back to the car park and home.

The walk was led by Mike Haliwell but thanks also to Helen and Paul Somerville for their help in checking out the area for the walk.

