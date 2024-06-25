Brighouse Third Age Walking Group - June walk
Thursday 20th June - 19 took part on this months walk around Oxenhope on a lovely Summers day, with lovely views of the area.
We started from the overflow car park at Oxenhope Railway Station, taking the footpath alongside the River.
We then crossed over the River and Railway and walked up the hill to "The Three Chimneys" (a house which was the main site for the original "Railway Children" film). From there we took a series of footpaths and lanes giving us many differing views of the stunning countryside..
Taking our picnic lunch enjoying one of these views, we continued on our way, with a short diversion to look around the lovely Church neareby. From there we made our way up to Leeming Reservoir (with some lovely reflections on the water....).
After walking along the edge of the reservoir we split into 2 groups - 1 taking the direct route back via the road - the second group walking along the hillside giving us more lovely views of the countryside, before arriving back at the car park.
Thanks to Bill Robertson for arranging and leading the lovely walk, a good day was had by all.
