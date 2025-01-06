Brighouse volunteer wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘Brighouse hero’ has won a prestigious award for her voluntary work helping lonely older people in the market town.

Julie Ingham, 60 has been instrumental in setting-up and running a regular activity group on behalf of charity Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 plus who may be isolated.

And last week her ‘tireless work’ was recognized when she was awarded £250 by the Marsh Charitable Trust for being “at the heart of the charity sector and going above and beyond to make a difference.”

Deb Meynell, North of England Engagement Officer for Re-engage, said: “Brighouse has limited services for older people but Julie has used endless energy to provide a lovely, warm environment where they can meet, chat and make friends.

Re-engage's Julie Ingham

“She always creates a beautiful atmosphere, full of laughter and friendship. The older people really do value her tireless work. She is an absolute hero for the Brighouse area.”

Julie works for Home Instead, which helps older people lead independent lives. Her 15-strong activity group meets once a month at the Rest Centre in the town where they do quizzes, play cornhole and Bingo and generally socialise.

“I really enjoy running the group,” she said. “And I can see the difference it makes to the older people who come along. They relax, have a chat and make friends, which is a great combination.”

Julie also tries to promote the Rest Centre which runs regular community drop-ins for older people.

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, said: “We have an absolutely fantastic army of volunteers who run activity groups for our very grateful older people. To be singled-out as Julie has been shows she really is extraordinary.”