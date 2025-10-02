Calderdale carer support worker wins national award

L-R: Jessica Carmody (Making Space Trustee), Kathryn Hird (Carer Support Worker - Calderdale Silver Linings), Adam Lee and Scott Murcott (Montane), Rachel Peacock (Making Space CEO)

A Calderdale care worker has been recognised on the national stage for her dedication to supporting older carers. Kathryn Hird, Carer Support Worker at Calderdale Silver Linings, was named winner of the Community Integration Award at the Making Space Colleague Awards 2025.

The award celebrates individuals who improve services by forging strong connections in their communities and breaking down barriers to inclusion.

Working as a lone worker, Kathryn supports older carers (65+) across Calderdale through home visits, phone calls and community meetings. She often accompanies carers to their first sessions to help build confidence and combat isolation. Judges praised her for “embodying the Making Space values in all that she does.”

Talking of her win, Kathryn said: “I’m so happy to receive this award and want to thank Making Space for giving me this amazing opportunity and trusting me. This award also celebrates the incredible people who have welcomed me into their lives and allowed me to walk alongside them. Their resilience and openness inspire everything I do.”

Making Space CEO, Rachel Peacock, said: “Kathryn’s dedication has helped older carers feel less isolated and more connected to their communities. She is a shining example of how compassion and commitment can transform lives, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate her achievements.”

The Making Space Colleague Awards celebrate the achievements of staff across the national health and social care charity. Making Space, based in Warrington, employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. This year, over 200 employees were nominated, with winners announced at a gala ceremony at The Edwardian hotel, Manchester.

