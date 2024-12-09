Calderdale charity Healthy Minds transforms lives with Link programme: Stephanie and Jonathan share success stories

A local Calderdale mental health charity, Healthy Minds, is providing a unique programme called Link, which is transforming lives.

Launched in July 2021, Link was created to support adults who frequently use emergency services, like A&E, ambulances, police or even GP practices, in times of mental health distress.

Whilst the number of people who frequently use emergency services is low, they place considerable pressure on services. They account for a high proportion of ambulance journeys and hospital admissions.

People often have a variety of challenges, such as loneliness, poor physical and mental health, and a history of trauma.

Health and care partners in Calderdale recognised the need to do something different to best meet the needs of individuals. Working together, they designed this mental health crisis alternative service.

Link provides members of the community with a fresh approach, consisting of longer-term 1-1 support.

Each person is paired with a dedicated “Link worker,” who builds close, trusting relationships, helping individuals create personalised plans to establish routines, set achievable goals, and focus on their strengths.

Support is received as they make the changes needed in their lives, with an emphasis on addressing their strengths alongside regular reviews to assess what is working well.

Link statistics

They are encouraged to stay focused on their personal goals for change with Link workers also able to advocate on their behalf to access relevant information, advice, support and activities as part of their plan.

Problem-solving sessions offer opportunities for peer support, skills-based learning, psychoeducation, relationship building, and the co-production of further sessions. Each module lasts three weeks and explores areas such as emotions, impulses, and relationships.

The impact of Link has been significant. In many cases, people using the service reduced their visits to emergency services, with a reported 70 fewer A&E visits after people joined Link.

Stephanie’s Story

Stephanie, 34-years-old, has required mental health services since the age of 13. Stephanie frequently attended Calderdale Royal Hospital in mental health distress.

Struggling with low confidence, self-esteem issues, and poor mental health, Stephanie found herself unable to pursue the life she desired but was keen to make a change. The hospital team spoke with Stephanie and suggested Link may be able to help Stephanie make the changes she wanted, and referred her to the service.

Through her engagement with Link, Stephanie’s life transformed significantly. She began volunteering with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, providing patient transport and became a Community First Responder with first aid training from St John’s Ambulance.

Most recently, she enrolled in college to study for an Access to Health Professions Diploma – the equivalent of studying three A-Levels.

This particular course is challenging and intense, with the need to be highly motivated, dedicated and positive. The support and guidance provided by her dedicated Link worker enabled Stephanie to regain her confidence and motivation, allowing her to flourish.

When asked about her experience with the Link project she commented: “I didn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel and I didn’t know what to expect from Link, I can’t fault the help and support I have been given.

"Working with Link has also enabled me to go back to dancing, I previously danced between the ages of 2 and 28 but lost all self-belief. I’m now starting to believe in myself again.

"It was daunting at first but they (referring to Link workers) make you feel so at ease, they are second to none and there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Stephanie’s journey with Link exemplifies the impact the voluntary and community sector has on individuals’ lives, guiding them toward better mental health and personal fulfilment.

Jonathan’s Story

Similarly, a gentleman named Jonathan, who suffers from Functional Movement Disorder (FMD) that severely impacted his mental health was referred to Link after multiple suicide attempts and self-harming behaviour.

For 12 months, Jonathan worked closely with his Link worker to develop a personalised support plan, ensuring Jonathan had access to an appropriate support network.

To help improve his situation, Jonathan decided to move closer to friends and family which his Link worker helped facilitate by working with the local housing association. Jonathan’s worker also encouraged him to participate in community-based activities, including Equine Therapy at Willows Nook Assisted Learning CIC.

He expressed this was one of his most memorable experiences and allowed him to develop his self-confidence and communication skills through connecting with nature.

Jonathan shared: “Over the years I have dealt with numerous practitioners and invested large sums of money to try and get support. My Link worker has provided support that completely surpassed anything I’ve had before.”

Jonathan also praised the problem-solving sessions offered by Link, where he interacted with like-minded individuals and developed new skills without the pressure of a formal educational environment.

These experiences, combined with his newfound confidence, enabled him to become actively involved in local steering groups such as the Healthy Minds Forum and the Calderdale Community Voice Group, as well as becoming a qualified suicide prevention champion and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner.

Reflecting on his journey, Jonathan said: “At the start of the process none of these achievements would have been possible, or even on my radar, as my mental health condition was too poor.

"The Healthy Minds Link programme was a fantastic experience for me and I hope it continues long-term so that others can gain the experience that has enabled me to continue with other projects in the community.”

Stephanie’s and Jonathan’s stories showcase the incredible impact of Link and the commitment of the voluntary and community sector to help people rebuild their lives.

Through programmes like Link, these organisations offer compassionate, tailored support which enhances traditional services.

Link is a great example of how the voluntary and community sector are working alongside health and care partners to design and deliver services that empower individuals to overcome challenges, pursue their goals, and regain control over their lives. While also alleviating pressure on public health services and reducing demand for emergency resources, creating a positive, lasting effect on the entire community.

Healthy Minds

Calderdale Cares Partnership

Please note: access to Link is through referral by professionals only