Calderdale College students get first-hand insight into co-operative business at Suma Wholefoods

As part of their industry placement, students explored Suma’s worker-owned model, gaining valuable experience in ethical and sustainable business practices.

Students from Calderdale College were given a behind-the-scenes look at one of the UK’s largest worker-owned co-operatives during a recent visit to Suma Wholefoods. The Level 3 Business and Admin(T-Level) students, accompanied by their teachers, toured the Elland-based wholesaler as part of their industry placement journey, which requires them to complete 315 hours of work experience.

The visit offered the students valuable insights into how alternative business structures operate, with Suma providing a first-hand view of its co-operative model. From day-to-day operations to collective decision-making, the group experienced how the organisation’s worker-ownership ethos shapes its business practices.

“Learning about how decisions are made and how the team shares responsibilities was really interesting,” said one of the students. "It’s not something we’ve seen in other businesses.”

The visit coincided with the UN International Year of Co-operatives, making the experience particularly timely. Suma used the opportunity to highlight Co-operative Principle #7 – Concern for Community, sharing how ethical and sustainable business practices are at the core of its operations.

Sophie Ziegler-Jones, Comms and PR Lead at Suma, said: “We were delighted to host the students and showcase how our co-operative model works in practice. It’s always inspiring to engage with the next generation of business professionals and share the benefits of ethical, people-focused ways of working. We hope the visit encouraged them to consider co-operative values in their future careers.”

The students and teachers were praised for their curiosity and engagement throughout the visit, with Suma staff commending their thoughtful questions and genuine interest in the co-operative model - including asking how they can apply to work at the co-op!

The collaboration is part of a growing effort by Suma and other regional co-operatives to promote alternative business practices and inspire future professionals to embrace sustainable and community-oriented approaches.