Calderdale writer is mapping the entire coast of England

Hebden Bridge writer, illustrator and musician Chris Goddard is working his way around the entire coast of England, mapping every step of the route.

Chris, who has mapped much of Calderdale and West Yorkshire in a series of guidebooks, is well on the way with his most ambitious project to date. The latest in a series which will cover the whole England Coast Path has just been launched.

The England Coast Path: Book 2 – The South West Coastis the second in a series of four guidebooks, providing the most thorough information for walking the entire route. It covers over 650 miles around the south west of England from the River Exe at Exmouth to the River Severn at the Severn Bridge. Tracing the coastlines of Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Avon, this spectacular route takes in some of the finest cliff scenery in the world, as well as verdant river estuaries, expansive beaches and a beautiful collection of resorts and harbours.

The England Coast Path is a new long-distance path around the whole coast of England. At over 2,700 miles, it will be the longest completed coastal path in the world and will provide an important opportunity for exploring the peripheral landscape of our maritime country.

And a delightful addition to the usual kind of maps and guides, Chris’s books have music at their heart. Every section of the route also has an accompanying Song for the Day, whether by a local artist or a song inspired by this part of the route, with a soundtrack playlist available on YouTube (www.youtube.com/@englandcoastpath).

Says Chris: “I walked the first section of the route between Lulworth and Weymouth in 2013, so it has taken over 10 years to complete the first couple of books, though this is because new sections of the route have been slow to open and a pandemic didn’t help. I have now walked more than three quarters of the whole route and the final two books of the series, on the North Coasts and East Coast, will follow lkater this year and into 2025.”

He travelled around the country mostly in his van, using public transport to return each day, and greatly enjoying spending time in a very different part of the country. “Particularly in the last few years, I have felt very lucky to be able to do this and enjoyed the walking more, whether or not there would be a book at the end of it.

“As well as a great ramble, walking the coast of England is a great way to connect with its maritime past and consider its particular outlook as an island nation. I particularly enjoyed the south west coast as it a truly spectacular and wild coastline. As well as the towering cliffs for which it is famed, there is a great variety of scenery with lush estuaries, vast beaches and dunes, expansive levels and rich woodland, so there is rarely a dull moment on this part of the England Coast Path.”