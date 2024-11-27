Car share launched in the valley

The four POD directors were thrilled that over 60 people joined them to hear about the new car share scheme to start in January 2025

On 26 November, POD's fund-raising community share offer was launched successfully and the audience heard from both the Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion, and Deputy Leader Scott Patient. POD is the trading name for Calder Valley Shared Transport.

POD will be offering for booking by those who join the scheme a choice of five hybrid Toyota cars - three Yaris and two Corolla Estate cars. Three will be based in Hebden Bridge and two in Todmorden. The General Manager of RRG Huddersfield Clive Mattimoe attended the event and drove over in the first POD car to be seen in Hebden Bridge - complete with logo.

POD is registered as a community benefit society which means it will operate as a co-op, with the local community fully involved. It has been made possible by a number of successful grant applications - from Hebden Royd town council, Todmorden town council, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Calderdale Council Calder ward fund, and the Foundation for Integrated Transport.

The four POD directors, L to R - Rose Wheeler, Hannah Nadim, Jamie Furlong, Rebekah Wilinsky with their first POD hybrid carThe four POD directors, L to R - Rose Wheeler, Hannah Nadim, Jamie Furlong, Rebekah Wilinsky with their first POD hybrid car
The four POD directors, L to R - Rose Wheeler, Hannah Nadim, Jamie Furlong, Rebekah Wilinsky with their first POD hybrid car

But the most significant support enabling the purchase of the five cars has come from the Rural England Prosperity Fund through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. POD used the occasion to thank all the grant funders for making the scheme a reality.

