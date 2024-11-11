Car share scheme in Calderdale made possible thanks to funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

POD - Calder Valley Shared Transport is excited to announce that we have been awarded capital funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority via the West Yorkshire Rural England Prosperity Fund, part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to purchase five nearly new hybrid cars.

Together with other funding successes, POD plans to have its new car share scheme in place by January 2025. Hebden Royd Town Council, Todmorden Town Council and Calderdale Council’s Calder Ward have all agreed to provide grants for POD.

With three cars in Hebden Bridge, and two in Todmorden, POD will be able to offer a car share scheme, including the offer of extra facilities from child car seats and disability controls to bicycle racks. POD is registered as a Community Benefit Society which means local people can buy community shares – a great way to contribute to POD and inform our future direction. Our community share scheme will be launched on Tuesday 26 November at 6.30pm at the Waterfront Hall in Hebden Bridge Town Hall - a date for your calendar. We need the enthusiasm and support of the whole community, not just future car sharers.

We now have over 170 sign-ups to our newsletter sign-up. If you haven’t yet done so, please sign up on our website at pod-caldervalley.co.uk. This is an exciting but challenging time and there’s a lot to do before our five cars are on the road across the valley. If you’d like to see how you can help or get involved, email us at [email protected].

POD's launch event is on 26 November in Hebden Bridge Town Hall, 6.30pm.

The POD Board is incredibly grateful for all the support it has received so far on its journey, but particularly to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for recognising the strength of POD’s business case and the significant role a car share scheme in Calderdale can play to the Council’s net carbon zero commitment. Fewer cars on the road across the valley means less pollution, less congestion, fewer parking tensions and more pleasant towns for walking, wheeling and cycling - something we can all sign up to.