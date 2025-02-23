Century celebrations for Heckmondwike care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Spen Court care home, as one of its residents reaches his centenary in style.

David Parker celebrated the day with family, friends and fellow residents. David received a telegram from the King in recognition of his landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake or two.

David served in the Royal Navy. He went on a troop ship to Bombay before going on to join the Royal Naval Air station in Ootacumund in India. Following on from the Navy David went onto be a curtain salesman, which he thoroughly enjoyed. David did this for a lot of years. He has travelled far and wide by both land and sea.

The birthday boy, said: The secret to a long happy life is to eat your favourite biscuits whenever you can.

David celebrated his special day surrounded by family and friends during the morning and with fellow residents in the afternoon. David was entertained by Trevor Woodhouse, singer as we danced away the afternoon.

Paula Pearson, General Manager of Barchester Spen Court care home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. David is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

Spen Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care, dementia care and respite stays for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.