This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christmas Angel Mission 2023 supported 10 local Infant, Junior, and High Schools, as well as 2 nurseries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each sack was brimming with delightful gifts, fulfilling every Christmas wishlist and tailored to each child who are going through difficult times. Packed with the care and attention I'd give to my own children. We've also extended support to family support workers, referalls for children going into care and people fleeing D.V and we will remain available to them until Christmas Eve in Brighouse and Rastrick. We are asking for the communities support to be able to do the same this year.Can you be a 2024 Christmas Angel to a child in our community this year? 👼 -Every child deserves presents at Christmas!🌲

🤖⚽️ We are again asking the whole community to support this worthwhile cause. 🥰🙏

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are lots of ways in which you can do that : You can use the amazon gift registry (Now Live!!) The gifts get sent straight to the mission or shop local and drop off local at Brighouse Books on Commercial Street. You could also hold a coffee morning and toy drive in your group/business. Get in touch via messenger or email for more details: [email protected]

You can also support the Mission by sharing the Mission. Thank you 😊

The Christmas Angel Mission 2023 is run under SOULSTATION - A not-for-profit founded by Jodi, who has organised The Christmas Angel Mission in our local community for several years. If you would like to help out with the Mission please message us and we'll be in touch... it takes a village!!

As usual, we are super grateful for all donations and honour them in ensuring they get to the children who really need them. Last year we

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

worked with local schools, family support workers and our local food bank- Brighouse Central Foodbank in delivering the sacks to all the children most in need.

Only new toys please and no need to wrap🎁 As we will be hand selecting the toys dependent on each childs likes and intrests and putting the toys and gifts in a christmas sack 🧸🧩🎨⚽️ so each child, who would have received nothing or very little at Christmas will now receive a sack full of presents!😀 Not to mention easing the stress and worry to parents and carers who are really struggling.

If you would like to be a Christmas Angel 👼 to a child in our community this year then please support this mission. 🥰

Thank you and God bless from Jodi SoulStation and all the children and families this Mission will support.

Reg No: 14271771

Amazon gift registry-