Christmas Cheer for Ukrainian Orphans

Members of the Halifax Catholic Parish Church Committee of the Holy Protection,(Bohdan Kurylak, Ivan Hupalo, Petro Slez, Roman Suchyj) collected chocolate selection boxes from parishioners and the Ukrainian community for orphans in Ukraine.

They were helped by Halina Dennison, and Sandra and Charles Adams, who gave the donations to Huddersfield Humanitarian Aid who will distribute the boxes to various orphanages in Ukraine this Christmas.

This was part of the ongoing Holodomor Remembrance event held earlier in November. During the Holodomor 1932-33, some 7 million Ukrainians were starved to death in an artificial famine orchestrated by Moscow. The mortality rate for Ukrainian children was 50% Many children were also left as orphans.

The assault on Ukrainian children by russia has continued since russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many children have been left as orphans and 19,000 have been stolen from Ukraine by Moscow.The Committee wanted to bring Christmas cheer and magic to the Ukrainian children who have lost parents due to the war.

In Memory of Holodomor and Ukrainians who have died since russia’s invasion.

As part of the Holodomor events, information was displayed at Calderdale Central Library and also Halifax Minister, where a candle of Eternal Memory was lit. The Committee laid a wreath at the Halifax Cenotaph in memory of those who had died during the Holodomor and since russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine.