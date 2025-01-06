Christmas is for giving

By Jane Marriott
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:52 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 14:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Santa Claus came to town and he brought the Mrs!

Just before Christmas My Husband Andrew and I arranged a full weekend of fundraising for children to come and meet Santa, with the help of our elf friends Dave jones, Michelle Lake, Kenzie and Phil Read who plays our amazing Santa, our huge garden was transformed into a winter wonderland and Santa and Mrs Clause were waiting to greet everyone in the log cabin.

We were fully booked, we have run this event for the last 7 years and welcomed 100s of children over the years, including special needs, foster children and families who enjoy this experience year after year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year we choose an amazing cause Overgate Hospice in Elland as they are trying to raise 2 million pounds for a new wing, there are just not enough beds etc at the moment and they do an amazing job.

Meet the crewMeet the crew
Meet the crew

We managed to raise £500 and were overjoyed. We were thinking of retiring from this after this year as its hard work and takes weeks to set up and run but seeing the childrens faces and kids saying see ya next year Mrs Claus its hard to give it up so I imagine we will be continuing next year.

Related topics:Overgate Hospice
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice