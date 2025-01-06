Christmas is for giving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Santa Claus came to town and he brought the Mrs!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before Christmas My Husband Andrew and I arranged a full weekend of fundraising for children to come and meet Santa, with the help of our elf friends Dave jones, Michelle Lake, Kenzie and Phil Read who plays our amazing Santa, our huge garden was transformed into a winter wonderland and Santa and Mrs Clause were waiting to greet everyone in the log cabin.

We were fully booked, we have run this event for the last 7 years and welcomed 100s of children over the years, including special needs, foster children and families who enjoy this experience year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we choose an amazing cause Overgate Hospice in Elland as they are trying to raise 2 million pounds for a new wing, there are just not enough beds etc at the moment and they do an amazing job.

Meet the crew

We managed to raise £500 and were overjoyed. We were thinking of retiring from this after this year as its hard work and takes weeks to set up and run but seeing the childrens faces and kids saying see ya next year Mrs Claus its hard to give it up so I imagine we will be continuing next year.