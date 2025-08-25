Cindy's Stompers at The Ring o' Bells

Contrary to Bank Holiday’s traditional inclement weather the temperature soared on Sunday, 24th August and, as the bells of the Minster threatened to drown out all sound in the surrounding area, Cindy and her Stomper volunteers turned up the volume outside The Ring o’Bells pub to dance for an hour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a great demonstration of “follow my leader” and team work as the dance music competed with the ringing the dancers maintained eye contact between themselves and let their heads and legs perform the dances as if they could hear the music quite plainly. Cars beeped as they went by: gradually more and more people stopped and were drawn in to have a drink, some food and be entertained in Country and Western style. What better way to spend a Bank Holiday Sunday!

Watch out for new Line Dance lessons starting in the Autumn - Seated or chair focussed dance lessons begin on Monday September 8 at 2pm at Foundry Street Community Centre and a brand new set of general lessons begin on Wednesday, September 24 at 6.30pm at Crossley Heath School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stompers will next appear at The Dusty Miller pub at Hove Edge in Brighouse on Saturday August 30 at 2pm.

Wings to Fly..

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers Email: [email protected]: 07951339300

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott Email: [email protected]

Text: 07799827275