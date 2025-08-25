Cindy's Stompers at The Ring o' Bells

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:52 BST
Contrary to Bank Holiday’s traditional inclement weather the temperature soared on Sunday, 24th August and, as the bells of the Minster threatened to drown out all sound in the surrounding area, Cindy and her Stomper volunteers turned up the volume outside The Ring o’Bells pub to dance for an hour.

In a great demonstration of “follow my leader” and team work as the dance music competed with the ringing the dancers maintained eye contact between themselves and let their heads and legs perform the dances as if they could hear the music quite plainly. Cars beeped as they went by: gradually more and more people stopped and were drawn in to have a drink, some food and be entertained in Country and Western style. What better way to spend a Bank Holiday Sunday!

Most Popular

Watch out for new Line Dance lessons starting in the Autumn - Seated or chair focussed dance lessons begin on Monday September 8 at 2pm at Foundry Street Community Centre and a brand new set of general lessons begin on Wednesday, September 24 at 6.30pm at Crossley Heath School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Stompers will next appear at The Dusty Miller pub at Hove Edge in Brighouse on Saturday August 30 at 2pm.

Wings to Fly..placeholder image
Wings to Fly..

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers Email: [email protected]: 07951339300

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott Email: [email protected]

Text: 07799827275

Related topics:MinsterEmail
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice