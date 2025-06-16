Cindy's Stompers support charities at Halifax Gala
Over 30 of the Stompers participated - a wonderful tribute to their commitment to enriching lives through music and motion. Dances included “Stand by Me” - a popular FlashMob challenge, “We can’t wait”, a very lively “Sea Shanty”, the dance.
“Glass of Wine” which uses the music “Cry To Me” from Patrick Swayze’s role in the film “Dirty Dancing” and, last, but not least, “The House Of Bamboo” - music made popular in the BBC drama “This City is Ours”.
Cindy’s Stompers will next be appearing on Sunday, 29th June at the Sowerby Bridge Festival.
Contact details for the Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson
FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers
Email: [email protected]
Text: 07951339300