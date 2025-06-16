Cindy's Stompers support charities at Halifax Gala

Keeping up with the Charity Gala’s history the weather presented its varied faces on Saturday, 14th June on Manor Heath as Cindy’s Line Dancing Stompers' volunteers gathered to dance. The skies opened just minutes prior to their appearance and, just for a second as everyone ran for cover, it looked as if the dancers would be drenched. But the sun came out and people gradually emerged from under the trees to video and to applaud the fifteen minutes of the Stompers’ performance.

Over 30 of the Stompers participated - a wonderful tribute to their commitment to enriching lives through music and motion. Dances included “Stand by Me” - a popular FlashMob challenge, “We can’t wait”, a very lively “Sea Shanty”, the dance.

“Glass of Wine” which uses the music “Cry To Me” from Patrick Swayze’s role in the film “Dirty Dancing” and, last, but not least, “The House Of Bamboo” - music made popular in the BBC drama “This City is Ours”.

Cindy’s Stompers will next be appearing on Sunday, 29th June at the Sowerby Bridge Festival.

Contact details for the Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Email: [email protected]

Text: 07951339300

