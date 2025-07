After

Whitehill Allotments, Gardenius and Zion Heritage Church came together on July 27 help plant up their 'Quiet Area'. Gardenius gifted 30 plants and compost and Whitehill devoted their time and a number of pots and compost. Whitehill will be working with Zion to maintain the plants and next year start a vegetable area.

Whitehill Allotments and Zion will be in partnership in the future.