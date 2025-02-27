Customers going paperless raises more than £200K to help hearts across the UK

Caravan, campervan and motorhome owners continue to go paperless, helping Halifax-based insurance specialists Caravan Guard and Leisuredays raise a landmark £214,000 for Heart Research UK.

Since 2010, Caravan Guard has donated £1 to Heart Research UK every time a customer opts for an emailed policy rather than receiving their documents through the post.

In 2025, their ‘Paperless Policies’ campaign reached an incredible milestone of £214,000 for the Yorkshire-based charity – with a record-breaking £25,405 donated in the 2024 policy year.

For nearly two decades, Caravan Guard staff have also completed massive challenges including the Great North Run and the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride to raise thousands of pounds to pay for vital research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart diseases.

In the north of England, 25 to 44-year-olds are 47% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to those in the south according to a Lancet published paper.

To celebrate this incredible fundraising milestone, Heart Research UK and Caravan Guard held a day of health checks for staff to provide information about blood pressure and cholesterol so they can keep their hearts healthy. They also got their hearts beating with a fun Strike a Light game during their breaks.

Ryan and Laura Wilby, Managing Director and Associate Director at Caravan Guard, said they were delighted to be writing a record-breaking cheque donation to Heart Research this year.

“We’ve enjoyed good growth in new customers over the last 12 months and it’s fantastic that we’re able to share this success with our charity partner Heart Research UK to support vital lifesaving medical research,” said Ryan.

“A huge thank you to all those customers who have chosen to go paperless so we can keep on donating money to help deliver improved treatments for this common disease which kills too many people in the UK,” added Laura. “One of our core company values is care completely and we care passionately about supporting causes like this.”

Kate-Bratt Farrar, Chief Executive Officer at Heart Research UK, said: “Reaching this incredible milestone with Caravan Guard is a testament to their unwavering commitment to supporting heart health. Over the last 15 years, they have not only taken on fundraising challenges and donated money through their paperless policies initiative, but they have also prioritised the health of their staff through health checks. Together, we’re not only celebrating this achievement but also taking proactive steps to keep hearts healthy for years to come.”