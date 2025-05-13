Discover how you can make a difference at Halifax Society for the Blind

The Halifax Society for the Blind is inviting members of the community to discover how they can make a difference at a special Volunteer Open Day on Wednesday 4th June 2025, from 10am to 2pm at their headquarters at 7 Southgate, Halifax, HX1 1DL.

This welcoming event offers prospective volunteers the chance to tour the society’s accessible centre, meet current volunteers, and explore the wide range of volunteering opportunities available. From helping with social activities and supporting visually impaired individuals one-on-one, to assisting with administrative tasks or tech training, there’s a role for every interest and skill level.

"We want people to feel the warmth and energy of our community," said Faye Herbert, Chief Officer at Halifax Society for the Blind. "Volunteering with us is about becoming part of a team that truly changes lives."

Attendees will have the chance to chat informally with existing volunteers over tea and biscuits, ask questions about the roles, and hear first-hand what it's like to contribute to the society’s mission of empowering people with sight loss.

Volunteering is not just about helping others, it’s rewarding, social, and fun.

No prior experience is necessary, and the team will be on hand throughout the day to explain how the application process works and what support is provided.

Whether you have a few hours a week or just want to learn more, the Open Day promises a relaxed and inspiring introduction to volunteering with one of Calderdale’s most respected local charities.

Event Details:

What: Volunteer Open Day

Where: Halifax Society for the Blind, 7 Southgate, Halifax, HX1 1DL

When: Wednesday 4th June 10am – 2pm.

Contact: For more information, call 01422 352383 or visit www.halifaxblindsociety.org.uk