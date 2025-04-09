Dodgeholme estate clean up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dodgeholme tenants and residents association working in partnership with Calderdale council, cleaning up our estate and making it safe place for children to enjoy our beautiful country side.

Making memories for our children to pass to their children as done many times before.

In memory of a very special lady who run our group for many years Susan Hodgson who passed away recently.