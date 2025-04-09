Dodgeholme estate clean up

By win ryan
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dodgeholme tenants and residents association working in partnership with Calderdale council, cleaning up our estate and making it safe place for children to enjoy our beautiful country side.

Making memories for our children to pass to their children as done many times before.

In memory of a very special lady who run our group for many years Susan Hodgson who passed away recently.

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice