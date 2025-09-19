DSSR pedals the distance from London to Paris in one day to support Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal

A dedicated team from DSSR, the company leading the MEP detailed design for Overgate Hospice’s new inpatient unit, is taking on an extraordinary challenge to help fund the future of hospice care in Calderdale. On Wednesday 1st October, DSSR’s cyclists will embark on a virtual bike ride covering the entire 304 miles from London to Paris, all in one day, as part of Overgate Hospice’s Big Bikeathon.

This ambitious effort by DSSR staff demonstrates their commitment to the project beyond the drawing board, using their energy and teamwork to raise vital funds for the Big Build Appeal. The appeal aims to raise £12.75 million to construct a new, state-of-the-art hospice facility to serve the Calderdale community for years to come.

The Big Bikeathon is a virtual event encouraging businesses to cycle significant distances to raise awareness and donations. By choosing to cycle the equivalent of London to Paris, DSSR is showcasing their passion for making a difference both on-site and off.

Sarah Brown, Corporate Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said:

DSSR

“We’re incredibly proud to have DSSR as part of the Overgate family. Their expertise is helping shape the future of our new inpatient unit, and now their dedication extends to fundraising through the Big Bikeathon. Their enthusiasm and support are truly inspiring and help bring us one step closer to delivering exceptional care to our community.”

A spokesperson from DSSR said:

“We’re proud to be delivering the MEP detailed design for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal, which will fund a much-needed new in-patient unit. This new facility will transform care for patients and their families at one of the most difficult times in life, ensuring comfort, dignity, and compassion for generations to come.

Taking on this challenge is our way of showing support beyond the design work , putting our energy into fundraising to help make this vision a reality.”

The DSSR team’s efforts are a fantastic example of how partners in the building process can also champion the fundraising that makes such projects possible. Their determination and spirit reflect the heart of the Overgate community.

Supporters can follow DSSR’s progress and donate via their GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/3577f697

Businesses interested in joining the Big Bikeathon or supporting the Big Build Appeal can contact Sarah Brown at [email protected] or visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk for more information.