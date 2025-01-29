Eight years of dedication

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is a model of HMS Surprise, part of Nelson’s fleet, & featuring in the film Master & Commander, starring Russell Crowe.

Chris is 75 years old with an obsession for the Georgian Navy, specifically through the books of Patrick O'Brian ... ie the stories of Captain Aubrey & his crew as they fought the French in the Napoleonic wars. Although the books are fictional, HMS Surprise was involved in the Napoleonic wars.

Over the last eight years Chris has built this ship from scratch. Every part and detail made from individual pieces, including 36 canon - each made up of 14 pieces. Chris also had to tie over 1000 knots to make up the rigging, & fill 60 minute buckets with sand. When illuminated the Captain's cabin, complete with maps, rug, table & personnel can be seen.

What makes this achievement all the more incredible is that Chris has Multiple Myeloma - an incurable blood cancer - and has been continuously treated by chemotherapy and radiotherapy since 2015. There have been days when illness has prevented any work on Surprise, & frustration when his illness has hampered the more intricate detail. However, it was because of his illness that he began his research, and started to build. HMS Surprise is now completed and Chris will be celebrating it's virtual launch with friends, at the end of the month.