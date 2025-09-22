Finding strength together – Joanne’s journey to health and happiness

Joanne Crossley, 47, from Greetland, rejoined Michelle’s Slimming World group last November wanting to feel healthier and more in control. Eight months later, she’s three-and-a-half stone lighter, three dress sizes smaller, and full of confidence.

“In 2022, my dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away six weeks later,” Joanne explains. “I turned to food for comfort and gained weight. I’d tried Slimming World before but never stayed for the group support, which I now realise is so important.”

Her eldest son then told her he was going travelling around Australia for several months. “I was excited for him but felt anxious and out of control.”

The weekend before her son left, Joanne’s friend, who had been losing weight attending Michelle’s 7pm Tuesday night Slimming World group, looked fabulous. Joanne asked if she could go along with her to the group.

Joanne Crossley before and after her weight loss transformation

“When I walked in on 5th November 2024, Michelle welcomed me warmly, saying, ‘How are you? It’s great to see you, I’m so glad you’ve decided to come back.’ The other members were friendly and welcoming too, and I felt like I belonged straight away.”

Socialising used to mean fruit cider and meals with fries and all the trimmings, but now Joanne opts for vodka, soda, and no added sugar lime juice she carries with her. She also embraced Food Optimising, swapping deep-fried chips for salad, boiled rice or potatoes without butter, and large portions of salad with her favourite meals like steak, seabass, and salmon.

“The plan works, but the real magic is the group—we have fun, share challenges and wins with people who understand, and their support has kept me motivated—it’s too important to miss, and I’ve only missed a couple of sessions since I started.”

Her transformation goes beyond weight loss—before losing weight, Joanne struggled with breathlessness even on a 3-mile walk, couldn’t keep up with her sister walking the dog, and had trouble sleeping. Now, she walks 7 miles easily, swims double her old lengths, sleeps better, and no longer needs mental health medication.

Michelle, who runs the Elland Cricket Club Slimming World group Joanne attends, says: “At Slimming World, we know real success comes from building lasting habits around food, drink and activity. I often hear from new members how blown away they are by the emotional support they receive from group – they’re losing weight but also addressing the deeper issues, changing their mindset and gaining control of their food and drink choices in the long term. I’m so proud of Joanne and everything she’s achieved. She’s a real inspiration to the whole group. Her commitment, positivity, and support for others make her a true inspiration to all. We’re a close-knit group who celebrate each other’s success every week, and she really does show just how life-changing losing weight with Slimming World can be.”

