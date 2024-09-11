Fixby Junior & Infant School joins the Calderdale based Polaris Multi-Academy Trust

The Polaris Multi-Academy Trust is delighted to announce that Fixby Junior & Infant School has received approval from the Department for Education to become the newest member of the multi-academy trust. This exciting partnership strengthens their shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering the potential of every student.

Fixby Junior & Infant School, with its long-standing commitment to nurturing a love for learning and a strong sense of community, aligns perfectly with the core values of the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust. The addition of Fixby Junior & Infant School is set to enrich the collective efforts of the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust in providing outstanding education and empowering the next generation.

Mrs. Allen, Head of School, at Fixby Junior & Infant School, expressed her enthusiasm:

Claire Allen, Head of School, and Steve Evans, CEO of Polaris Multi-Academy Trust

"On behalf of Fixby Junior & Infant School, I am thrilled to express our excitement about joining the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust. This partnership represents a significant milestone for our school. The vision and values of the trust align perfectly with our own, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring tremendous benefits to our students, staff, and the wider community. We look forward to sharing best practices, innovative ideas, and resources that will enhance our educational offerings and help our students thrive. Joining the trust will enable us to further enrich our curriculum, provide more extensive professional development opportunities for our staff, and offer our students a broader range of experiences. Together, we will inspire and empower the next generation of learners and leaders."

Mr. Steve Evans, CEO of Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, extended a warm welcome:

"We are delighted to welcome Fixby Junior & Infant School to the Polaris family. Fixby has a rich history of fostering academic excellence and a strong sense of community values that resonate deeply with our ethos. We look forward to working closely with Fixby to continue providing innovative and exceptional educational experiences for all our students."

He continued, “This partnership marks another step forward in our mission to provide high-quality education that prioritises the growth and development of every student. We are confident that, together, we will create an even more vibrant and supportive learning environment for all.”

The Polaris Multi-Academy Trust family of schools consists of six academies from across both Calderdale and Kirklees with around 400 staff and 3000 students.