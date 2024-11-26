Forget Me Not invites supporters to ‘shine a little light’ in memory of loved ones this Christmas
Gemma Redford, in memory fundraiser at Forget Me Not said, “At Christmas, it’s lovely to share special moments with family and friends, but for many of us it’s also a time when we feel the absence of a loved one. This is always a very poignant time of year at Russell House and our staff are on duty throughout the festive season.”
“This Christmas, we’re inviting people to shine a little light in memory of someone dear to them by making a donation in their name. It’s a chance to keep their light shining and help us support families to make the most of every moment they have together, creating precious memories that will last a lifetime.”
Donors will also be able to leave a dedication message in honour of their loved one on Forget Me Not’s memory webpage www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/shine-a-little-light. The charity will also place dedications inside baubles to hang on their Christmas tree at Russell House.
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. In 2023 they supported 123 Calderdale children, mums, dads, siblings and grandparents either at Russell House in Huddersfield or in families' own homes.
The charity needs to raise £6m this year to run the hospice, with only a fraction of those funds coming from the government or NHS.