From heartbreak to health: How Kate McKinley found confidence and a new lease of life with Slimming World

When Kate McKinley walked through the doors of her Slimming World group in January 2025, she wasn’t just hoping to lose weight – she was hoping to find herself again. Today, after losing an incredible 2st 8lbs and transforming her health, confidence, and outlook, Kate is proudly celebrating a new chapter of her life.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate’s journey to this point has been far from easy. Over the past few years, she experienced heartbreak after heartbreak. She lost her sister five years ago, then her father, and not long after, her best friend. Like so many of us, she turned to food and drink for comfort during these difficult times. “I hadn’t been putting myself first, which I think anyone can understand given the circumstances,” she says.

But a routine medical test in December 2024 became the turning point. Kate discovered she was pre-diabetic. “I realised something had to change and I had to put myself first,” she recalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then that she spotted a poster for her local Slimming World group. “I contacted Carol, who seemed so friendly and personable, and decided to give it a go. I signed up to a 12-week countdown, determined to try.”

Kate before joining Slimming World

Discovering Food Optimising

Kate soon discovered Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, which gave her the freedom to enjoy food while making healthier choices. “I love that I can eat as much Free Food as I need to stay full,” she says. “I use the recipes on the Slimming World App and my whole family enjoys them too. Our favourites are creamy Cajun chicken pasta, cheeseburger loaded fries, and spicy chicken kebabs with chips and salad.”

Like many other slimmers, her biggest challenge was changing her relationship with alcohol and socialising. “A whole new mindset was needed,” she admits. “But with the support from Carol and my group, I found new strategies. A with a few simple swaps it means I can still enjoy myself and still live my life.”

Results That Speak Volumes

Kate after losing more than 2 and a half stone

Since joining, Kate has lost 2st 8lbs, dropping from 15st 13lbs to 13st 5lbs. The changes have been life-changing. “I’m no longer pre-diabetic, my fitness has improved, and my overall health is so much better,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not just physical changes Kate has noticed. “I’m already so much more confident than before. I used to hide in a corner and would have been quiet, whereas now I feel more confident, I enjoy wearing new clothes and I feel good about myself.”

Her advice for others starting out?

“If you’re hungry, eat Free Foods first.”

“Switch up high-fat, high-sugar foods for low-fat or fat-free options.”

Support That Makes All the Difference

Kate says she couldn’t have done it without the support of her Consultant, Carol, and her group. Carol couldn’t be prouder: “Kate has learnt to let go of the pain of her past – not the memories, just the pain – and she is much kinder to herself now. She’s given herself permission to move forward. Once we understand our own habits, triggers, and self-sabotage traps, we can make the changes we need.”

Carol adds: “Kate has grown in confidence so much that she’s now part of my social team, welcoming new members and supporting others just as she was supported. She was even nominated as our Woman of the Year! She truly is an inspiration.”

A New Lease of Life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kate, the future feels brighter than ever. “I feel I have a new lease of life now thanks to Slimming World. This isn’t a diet – it’s a new way of living for me. I know this is the way forward.”

If you’d like to find the same support Kate has, why not come along to group?

Carol runs her group at the Hove Edge Bowling Club, Halifax Road, Hove Edge, Saturdays – 8am & 9.30am. For more information contact Carol on 07584 573124

or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.

A warm welcome awaits – just like Kate, you could change your life too.